Small business stimulus fund created in eastern Ky.

Stay-at-home orders have pushed small businesses who are deemed non-essential to close their doors. The Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky (CEDIK) created a small business stimulus fund to help out.

"We feel supporting Eastern Kentucky's downtowns is an essential part of attracting new jobs, new talent, and businesses to the region," CEDIK downtown revitalization coordinator Shane Barton said.

The stimulus fund will award locally owned businesses with up $3,000.

"The first business must be a restaurant. They have been severely impacted by this," Barton said. "The second is referring to as experience-related retail. And what we mean is retail operations that amplify both the community's experience in their downtown or visitor experience."

Your business must be located in one of the following counties: Bell, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Owsley, Perry or Whitley.

The deadline for the first round of applicants is April 17.

To apply: CLICK HERE.