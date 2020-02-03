Small children who ran away from home found safe

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office confirms three small children who were reported as runaways Monday morning have been found and are safe.

According to sheriff's deputies, Lucas Holmes, 11, Delaney Holmes, 9, and Kaylena Holmes, 8, are now being checked out by a medical team.

Officials say they were spotted by a neighbor not far from their house along Route 817.

Officials say a motion detector captured the three children leaving their home west of St. Albans just before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

