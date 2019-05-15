Smoke at Hayes Middle School prompts evacuation

Smoke coming from the boiler room at Hayes Middle School in St. Albans prompted an evacuation of the school.

According to a spokeswoman, "Smoke was detected around the time of dismissal."

Students left the building and were "loaded onto buses as normal as it corresponded with the end of the day."

The St. Albans Fire Department was called and is handling the situation.

School officials say the situation is under control.

