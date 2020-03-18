Smokers could be at a higher risk of catching COVID-19

There is still a lot of research left to be done on COVID-19. So far health officials know that it is most severe for those 65 and older, those with compromised immune systems and those who already deal with chronic illnesses.

But how does it effect those who smoke? WSAZ sat down with Dr. Sherri Young, executive director of the Charleston-Kanawha Health Department, to explain potential risks.

She said there has not been a lot of research on the link between COVID-19 and smoking. However, because of the lung injuries that it can cause, now might be a good time to break the habit.

"People who have smoked for a long time are not only at risk for COVID-19 but they are also at risk for other respiratory diseases," Young said.

According to the American Lung Association, 35 percent of West Virginians smoke. In addition, a large part of West Virginia's population is 65 and older. Young says elderly people who smoke could be putting themselves at a high risk.

"We are finding that people with respiratory illnesses, such as that caused by smoking as well of being over the age of 65, could be a double whammy," she said.

She says because of the high elderly population in the state, it's really important to practice social distancing and frequent handwashing.

Those who vape are considered at increased risk, too. There is not much research on vaping and COVID-19, but Young says because vaping can also cause lung injures, it's another habit you should think about breaking.

"Vaping is still not a good idea because it does produce lung injury," she said.