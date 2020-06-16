Snack bag program returning for low-income families

The Kanawha County Public Library announced the free summer snack bag program with Elk River Backpack Blessings is returning.

Snacks will be available for low-income families starting Monday, June 22 at the following KCPL branches during operating hours:

• Clendenin

• Dunbar

• Elk Valley

• Nitro

• Riverside

• St. Albans

• Sissonville

Snack bags will be available throughout the end of July.

The Elk River Backpack Blessings helps give additional food to low-income children and families.

