Snack bag program returning for low-income families

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Kanawha County Public Library announced the free summer snack bag program with Elk River Backpack Blessings is returning.

Snacks will be available for low-income families starting Monday, June 22 at the following KCPL branches during operating hours:
• Clendenin
• Dunbar
• Elk Valley
• Nitro
• Riverside
• St. Albans
• Sissonville

Snack bags will be available throughout the end of July.

The Elk River Backpack Blessings helps give additional food to low-income children and families.

 