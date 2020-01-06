Snow 2020 style debuts

Late this Monday night, skies are crystal clear and the air chilly but dry. At first glance hardly a recipe for our first snow of the decade. But the wheels are in motion for a quick-hitting wet snowfall to pass first thing on Tuesday morning for roughly the southern half of the WSAZ.com area.

Here’s the set-up for this sudden snowfall:

First off finally this Monday evening after a dry day on radar scopes all the way west to the Mississippi River, a mix of rain and snow echoes is blossoming in Blues country from Beale Street in Memphis to the Arch in St. Louis. The wave of energy responsible for this rain-snow mix will be crossing our region on Tuesday morning. Since the evening air has already chilled into the 30s and the conditions are calm, there is strong evidence to support a swath of snow crossing the region mainly south of I-64 by first light of Tuesday.

Oddly the initially dry air will add the booster shot of cooling to allow for snow to fall. The analogy of walking out of the shower and cooling down from evaporation off your body is the identical physical principle for the snow to fall. Plainly stated, when a mix of rain and snow commences overnight, the air will chill due to evaporation changing the mix to snow.

For three days now, the American and European weather models have used the AI (artificial intelligence) in their database to generate a swath of snow across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. (Recall last Friday I had speculated Ohio would be the target zone!).

Now the far north extent of the snow has been and is still under debate but the most likely scenario overnight thru mid-morning on Tuesday is for a band of 1”-2” snows (inch in valley towns, 2” on hills) to cross the Levisa, Tug and Russell Forks Valleys of Kentucky and West Virginia before spinning north into the upper half of the Kanawha Valley (Charleston city south) before exiting into the mountains by noon.

The taller hills of the Coalfields (ex: the High Breaks park, Horsepen and Bolt Mts. and the plateau near Stonecrest in Floyd County and Mingo Central in WV) will benefit from a better fall in temperature so as many as 3” or 4” can accumulate above 1,200’ elevation (remember the valley towns down south are near 700’ elevation).

While the upper end of the Kanawha Valley (Marmet, London locks) will likely see 2 even 3 inches on the hilltops, north of Charleston city up I-77 and I-79 prospects for more than a coating of snow are limited. Likewise in the River Cities of Huntington-Ashland-Ironton a grassy coating with a bit of slush on bridges seems the most likely scenario.

In Ohio, some snow flurries can skirt the river towns from Scioto to Lawrence, but the Buckeye State appears to be on the outside looking in at this snow.

Whatever falls will melt away by afternoon as sunshine returns and highs head of the 40s.

One final word: school superintendents, once kids are in class, no need to worry about what falls outside as by the afternoon lunch bell, the process of the melting (expect in the high country) will be underway.

So Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the region from the National Weather Service serves as a reminder that it is winter!