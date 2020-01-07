Snowfall in Logan County melting away

LOGAN COUNTY W.Va. (WSAZ)-- Roads were snow covered Tuesday morning in Logan County.
It fell for much of the morning, stopping around 10 a.m.
By mid-afternoon, most of the snow had melted -- leaving roads wet and slushy.
Schools in Logan County were closed due to weather, but they're expected to be open Wednesday for class.
For parents and their children, it was a good opportunity to spend time with each other.
"We have been out here a couple of hours and just the joy on her face is the best part," said Chad Preston, a Logan county resident.