Snow flurry pattern through Saturday dawn

New waves of snow showers/flurries to muster fresh dustings



Cold air tolerable



Brighter weekend ahead

The winter chill on Thursday was more born of the cloud cover and wind than the raw temperature. A late winter high in the mid 30s is far from harsh for late February. But when the wind gusted to 25 miles per hour and the flurries flew, the wind chill did hover in the mid-teens!

Along with the chill came a few rounds of snow flurries and showers. Most areas dodged the accumulation with just a skiff, dusting or coating left behind depending on where you live. The exceptions included a zone of ½”-1” snow across interior Ohio from Ross thru Vinton-Gallia counties. Here there many school districts delayed the start of school due to a thin coat of snow hiding black ice underneath.

In West Virginia another ½”-1” band set up from near Ripley to Clarksburg. All the while snow peppered down and WV DOH had to salt and plows roads in the mountains. A nice 3”-6” band accumulated from Summersville-Richwood to Webster Springs-Cowen and onto Marlinton-Elkins.

Friday’s snow bands will come in two distinct time slots. First overnight-Friday AM a nice band will settle through central Ohio while skimming the area north of Rt. 35 on its way to historic Parkersburg-Marietta. Up to a half inch will lay down in this zone from Chillicothe to Athens.

On the south flank of this northern band, a weaker southern snow flurry pattern will move along and south of the Mountain Parkway from dawn through noon. A fresh grassy coating is likely with this band but with air temperatures hovering near freezing there is some concern for slick spots especially on rural winding roads.

If this forecast pans out, the I-64 zone from Morehead to Kenova to Charleston including far southern Ohio, the River Cities and Kanawha Valley will have only some flurries.

Then a mid-day and afternoon break in the clouds will see temperatures rise into the upper 30s, melting the morning snow away in a heartbeat.

The last in this series of snow spokes will cross on Friday night. A fresh dusting for the first light of Saturday seems likely.

Then after that a cold sunny Saturday, a blue sky milder Sunday will follow as highs go from near 40 on Leap Day to 55 on Monday as March comes in like a lamb.

