Snow squalls pose black ice risk

Overnight melted snow freezes



Coating of snow hides ice



Blue sky weekend ahead

Late Friday night, snow showers and squalls peppered down across the region. Aided by a new surge of cold air, the squalls mustered gusty wind-driven flurries, reducing vision for overnight travelers. With air and ground temperatures set to plunge deep into the 20s, the stage is set for a widespread black ice event.

What’s especially problematic will be the coating of snow that can hide the ice underneath. Careful driving and walking until the snow can melt away on Saturday!

While a few flurries will linger at dawn, the biting wind will be chasing the snow pattern away. Overnight accumulations will average a half inch on grass and cars with 1-2” depths on the taller hills across the coalfields and of course in mountainous West Virginia. Some of the best ski conditions of the winter will unfold after a week of snow (10” or more at the lodges) in the high country and temperatures by day and night good for snowmaking and grooming.

Meanwhile, cobalt blue skies will drape the heavens this weekend. Careful of a snow glare until the snow melts!

Temperatures will stay in the 30s all day long on Saturday then after a frosty cold start on Sunday, a warming south breeze will push highs back into the springy 50s.

