Snowshoe Mountain Resort open for winter season

For adventurers all across West Virginia, a winter season favorite has started up once again.

Snowshoe Mountain resort had its opening day, complete with the usual ceremonial rope drop, when the park opened Friday morning.

Because of the rainy weather, the rope drop crowd was smaller than usual, but traffic is expected to pick up as the winter season moves along. The park is actually an upside down ski resort, with the amenities at the top instead of the bottom.

And, this season, the resort takes a cosmic spin on tubing, a classic winter pastime.

"We installed LED lighting on both sides of the tube park," said Shawn Cassell, public relations manager at Showshoe. "It's going to be multicolored, it's going to be programmable with the music, so our night tubing sessions are going to be cosmic tubing sessions, so we're pretty excited about that."

You can expect to see that tubing attraction starting Dec. 13.

