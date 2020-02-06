Snowiest conditions of winter so far expected Friday

Wet overnight-Friday AM snowfall…averaging 1”-2” west, 1”-3” SE KY, 2”-4” WV, 3”-6” I-79

Slick travel, low vision make for poor travel

Afternoon narrow streaks or squall of snow to follow

An incoming shot of snow is set to disrupt travel plans and the school schedule come Friday morning. With a fetch of moist air from the south converging with a wave of cold air swooping in from the north, the stage is set for many areas to experience the snowiest conditions of the winter (so far).

Remarkably we have gone all winter long without accumulating snow in much of the Ohio Valley, while even areas in the Kanawha Valley and southern Coalfields have now gone a solid month (January 7th 2”-4” of snow fell across many areas south of I-64) with nada.

The timing of the snow starts with a mix of rain-sleet and snow around midnight converting to all snow by 3 a.m. Then the critical time slot from 3 until 9 a.m. will witness a briskly falling snow. While the first hour of the snow will melt on contact with roads and sidewalks thereafter the air will chill to 32 then below setting the stage for a nice 1”-3” accumulation area-wide. If computer simulations are accurate, the zone from Charleston north along I-79 and the entire I-77 stretch will be at risk for 4”+ in spots.

Salt trucks and in places plows will be needed to keep roads easily passable.

As the morning snow moves on the sun will break through the overcast at times setting the stage for the formation of intense afternoon showers known as squalls. These PM streaks will feature narrow pencil thin streaks of heavy snow. Get into one of these beasts and you will run through near whiteout conditions with wind-blown snow for 20 ferocious minutes.

Since these squalls will linger into darkness, the reality is a fresh inch of snow can freshly coat the ground.

One final note, the I-79 stretch out of Charleston may feature some of the worst travel conditions so given the problems on-going at Nitro, motorists heading toward Sutton-Clarksburg and Morgantown are in for a nasty morning drive.

