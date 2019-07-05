Soccer tournament helps region score economically

The Kanawha Valley and beyond might still be screaming "goal!"

According to Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango the US Youth Soccer Eastern Region Six Championship kicked in an economic boon for the region.

Approximately 4,500 athletes from 13 different states came to compete at the Shawnee Sports Complex and Barboursville Park.

Traveling with them fans and family brought in an estimated $24 million to the area.

Commissioner Salango says that some restaurants ran out of food after staying open past closing time, and 41 hotels were completely full.

Salango says two similar events will happen again next year.