Social distancing changes the way people vote

West Virginia voters made their way to the polls on Tuesday to participate in the postponed primary election.

Poll workers across the Charleston area said they were seeing smaller than normal turnout, most likely caused by the record number of absentee ballots what were requested.

After the election was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone was allowed to vote absentee. Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick said 30,455 absentee ballots were requested by voters in the county in addition to 3,761 voters who participated in early voting.

Voter Bunmi Kusimo-Frazier said she requested an absentee ballot but then decided to vote in-person after virus activity decreased to be able to take her daughter to the polls with her.

"The biggest difference was that it was less crowded today than it normally is," Kusimo-Frazier said. "Normally, I have to wait for a while and there are a lot more people, but today there were a lot fewer people."

She is used to a 20-minute wait to vote at Stonewall Jackson Middle School, but was able to walk right up to the voting machine on Tuesday.

"The only thing is that it is difficult to see people’s faces, but other than that everything was fine," Kusimo-Frazier said about wearing a mask in the polling location. "We felt safe. We were able to keep socially distance as we found out which precinct we were in. The voting booths are kind of close together but everyone has curtains up, so it feels pretty safe."

Across town at Overbrook Elementary School, voters practiced similar social distancing regulations including having voting machines cleaned between each use and using a pen to touch the screen to eliminate unnecessary contact.

"There is no excuse for not coming out and voting," Talal Fathallah said. "You have to have your vote to be counted."

"Social distancing or not, your voice needs to be heard, especially now," his son Farris Fathallah said.

Farris said he was happy that voters were asked to stand 6 feet apart to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Nothing wrong with being cleaner and more sanitary," John Wheeler said after voting at Mary C. Snow Elementary School. "I think that can help, virus or no virus."

