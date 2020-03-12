Social media post falsely claiming Kentucky schools closing over COVID-19

A fake social media post is circulating in regards to school closings amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Kentucky.

In the fake post, it appears Governor Andy Beshear has stated "It is my displeasure to announce that all schools of Kentucky will be closed indefinitely March 16, 2020. Further information to come."

That post has been shared hundreds of times, but was not actually put out by Governor Beshear.

The Kentucky Department of Education issued a response on Twitter saying, "There is a fake social media post attributed to Gov. Andy Beshear circulating tonight that falsely states all of Kentucky's schools will be closed starting March 16, 2020. This is FALSE."

It goes on to say all updates will come directly from Beshear's actual account.