Software company to bring over 100 jobs to West Virginia

Software company Infor held a grand opening ceremony in Charleston Monday morning.

Infor is a company that runs cloud applications for both local and federal government organizations. They also work with government contractors.

The new Charleston office will bring over 100 jobs to the state.

West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin attended the event at Charleston's Laidley Tower.

Senator Capito said, “This is such a tremendous opportunity for Charleston—not only to showcase that the city is a great place for tech investment and that we have the workforce to support it, but also that this I an opportunity for other employers—like Infor—to realize that Charleston is a great place to encourage employees to relocate. This win-win partnership is exactly why I worked hard and lobbied Info to come to Charleston.This investment is not only going to pay off in dividends, but it is also going to help rebrand the business community in West Virginia.”

Senator Joe Manchin said, “Today is a great day for Charleston and the entire state. We have worked hard to bring innovative companies like Infor to West Virginia. Innovative companies like Infor diversify and strengthen our economy and create good paying jobs that West Virginians can fill. Infor’s investment in our state is proof that we can check all of the boxes for companies looking to expand, which is why I met with Infor multiple times over the past few years to make clear that West Virginia as the perfect place to do business. Congratulations to Infor on their new location and I look forward to seeing great things from the Charleston office.”