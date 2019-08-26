Soldiers say bye to families and friends before deploying overseas

Families and friends had mixed emotions Monday night after having to say goodbye for now to West Virginia National Guard's 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment Monday.

"It's not easy, you have a mixture of emotions you're proud but you're also seeing your little boy who was about four, in a big soldier suit," said Conni Hale, a mom to soldier, Kevin Hale.

Hale was one of many parents who said farewell to their sons on Monday.

"You're not sure where they're going to be, so it's a little unsettling, but at the same time, you know that it's people like this who have to take care of our country. So many moms and dads have been through this," Hale said.

Her son is among more than 500 soldiers in the West Virginia National Guard's 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment. The soldiers headed to Ft. Bliss, Texas, to continue pre-deployment training.

From there, the soldiers will join the North Carolina National Guard's 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) and head to the Middle East.

"We're pretty confident we have a pretty good unit," said Specialist Kevin Hale of the National Guard. "All of our leadership is squared away, so we're pretty confident it will go pretty smoothly."

For some of the men and women, deployment isn't anything new. For Kevin Hale, though, it's his first time.

"I enlisted a little bit later in life, when I was about 31. So it's my chance to really start doing what I wanted to do younger, but now I have the opportunity to do it," he said.

Kevin Hale says he's always wanted to serve his country.

"It was never the right time, and then once I had my family established, wife and children and all that, I decided to go for it, and here I am the old guy amongst the young guys."

His mother, Conni Hale, says it's bittersweet.

"It's always been something he's always wanted to do so," she said. "From that perspective, I'm glad he has this opportunity."

The soldiers are headed to the Middle East in support of operation "Spartan Shield" in the upcoming months.

