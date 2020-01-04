Soldiers with West Virginia National Guard return home after nine month deployment

Tears of joy, beaming smiles, and tight hugs filled McLaughin Air National Guard Base in Charleston Saturday when more than 100 soldiers came home from deployment in the Middle East.

Soldiers of the West Virginia Army National Guard’s 821st Horizontal Construction Company, part of the 1092nd Engineer Battalion landed in the Mountain State after a nine month deployment.

While overseas, the soldiers supported operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and Freedom Sentinel in areas throughout Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia.

“On behalf of all West Virginians, Cathy and I want to welcome home all the brave men and women who have been overseas defending freedom,” Gov. Justice said. “We are so happy for their safe return and so appreciative of the sacrifices they and their families have made for all of us here at home.”

“Deployments are never easy, either on those serving or those left behind on the home front,” WVNG Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said. “The families and soldiers of the 821st can rest easy tonight now that they are back home on West Virginia soil. They can be proud knowing they completed their mission with honor and professionalism, and that their service and sacrifices help continue to build the noble legacy of the National Guard.”

The welcome home came just hours after another group of soldiers left Charleston for the Middle East. They will join he 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team which consists of 4,200 soldiers from the Carolinas, and Ohio as well.

