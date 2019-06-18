Training, assault rifles coming for some Charleston Police Officers

The city of Charleston will be getting some new tools to help them fight crime.

Some Charleston Police Officers will get specialized training and assault rifles.

The city of Charleston will enter a contract with Vance Outdoors Incorporated that would put 60 assault rifles into the hands of specially trained officers.

In all, the rifles and accessories come up around $82,000.

Each rifle will be assigned to a specific officer who has undergone specific training to handle one of them, Charleston Police Chief Opie Smith said.

"We have a course, we go through an extensive qualification to carry the rifles. They just dont, we just dont get the rifles and say here ya go. There is a four day class, actually the first day is classroom."