Some Kanawha County elections not certified

Election day was last Tuesday in Kanawha County, and all results of the elections are certified except for three.

Mike Ferrell and Ward Harshbargher won their races for magistrate of Kanawha County, but had not turned in their financial forms in time.

These two races will be revisited due to their forms not being turned in in time, and cannot be certified at this time.

Mike Ferrell turned his reports in on Wednesday, but Harshbarger has yet to turn his in

The third uncertified race was for St. Albans City Council, Ward 1.

This race will be recounted, as it was separated by only one vote.