Some Kentucky churches plan to gather, despite virus orders

Some Kentucky churches are still planning to hold in-person church services this weekend, despite statewide orders that ban mass gatherings.

Louisville preacher Jack Roberts tells The Courier-Journal that he would go to jail and court rather than pay a fine for violating the March 19 order of Kentucky’s health department.

He says the prohibition violates First Amendment and state constitutional rights.

Roberts says he has encouraged social distancing at his Maryville Baptist Church and asked people at high risk of infection to stay home and watch services live-streamed.

Louisville’s Our Savior Lutheran is also continuing in-person services, with online registration required beforehand and seating in every other pew.