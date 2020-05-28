Local Ohio pools not open yet despite getting green light

Public pools in Ohio got the green light to reopen earlier this week, but there's still yet to be any splashing at some of them.

Jack Tackett, the Portsmouth city service director, says it's still undecided whether the McKinnley Pool will open this summer. He says they're having trouble hiring enough lifeguards and personnel.

He also says many in the community have been vocal about not wanting it to open, fearing it wouldn't be safe.

Gallipolis City Manager Ted Lozier says during the past couple months they had no idea whether pools in Ohio would be allowed to open at all this summer.

He says their pool has been in need of maintenance work, but not knowing whether pools would get the green light to reopen, they didn't want to spend any funds fixing it up.

A couple weeks ago, the Ohio Lieutenant Governor announced that May 26, this past Tuesday, public pools could reopen.

Lozier says they are working on the required maintenance now, and their target date for the pool to open is June 13.

"We're getting a lot of calls from people asking when the pool is going to be open," Lozier said.

He says pool patrons will be required to stay 6 feet apart, even in the water, and they'll have an employee roving around making sure people are adhering to social distancing guidelines.

"With all the other closings and protocols being followed, we know it's very limited in terms of what families and kids can do," Lozier said. "We understand the pool is an important service that we provide to our citizens."

Lozier says they'll be limiting the capacity at the pool to 100 to 120 people, and depending how things play out, they could change their operating hours. He says additional cleaning will be done, as well.

