Some restaurants remain open during COVID-19 outbreak

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Some restaurants will remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic with restricted operations, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday.
It said the restaurants will remain open with pickup, curbside and deliver options, including third-party deliverers. For more information, including hours of operation, contact each establishment directly.
The Chamber of Commerce provided information for the following establishments:
- 21 at the Frederick, 940 Fourth Ave., Huntington, 304-529-0222.
- Buddy’s All American BBQ, 1537 Third Ave., Huntington, 304-522-9869.
- Butter It Up, 809 Third Ave., Huntington, 681-204-3510.
- Christopher’s Eats, 5340 U.S. Route 60, Huntington, 304-736-5520.
- Fuel Counter, 809 Third Avenue, Huntington (in the Market), 681-378-3155; and 6007 U.S. Route 60 East, Suite 314, Barboursville, 304-955-5649.
- Honeybaked Ham of Barboursville, 6007 U.S. Route 60 East, Suite 222, Barboursville, 304-733-4266 or fax 304-733-4269.
- HWY 55, 801 Third Ave., Huntington, 681-378-6145; or 21 Tanyard Station, Barboursville, 304-955-5511.
- La Famiglia, 1327 Sixth Ave., Huntington, 304-523-1008.
- Main Street on Central, 646 Central Ave., Barboursville, 304-955-5109.
- Marshall Hall of Fame Café, 857 Third Ave., Huntington, 304-697-9800.
- Nomada Bakery, 210 11th St., Suite 15, Huntington, Main Building at Heritage Station, 681-204-5528.
- Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews, 6007 U.S. Route 60 East, Suite 220, Barboursville, 304-948-6916.
- Sheetz, 2251 Fifth Avenue, 740 Sixth Ave., and 432 18th St. West, Huntington
- Stewart’s Drive Inn, 2445 Fifth Ave., Huntington, 304-529-3647; and 1025 Oak St., Kenova, 304-453-3647.
- Twisted Grille, 6357 U.S. Route 60, Barboursville, 304-701-8226.