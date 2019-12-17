Some roads closed due to high water

Tuesday morning's road conditions depend on where you live.

A few icy patches are possible on bridges and overpasses on elevated roads in the mountain counties of West Virginia.

In our region, drivers are mainly having to deal with high water.

In Ohio, several roads are closed in Lawrence and Gallia Counties and a few roads are affected in Jackson County.

Right now, State Route 7 in both directions just north of Crown City is restricted because of flooding.

State Route 93 in Lawrence County is closed in both directions near State Route 522 and between Pedro and Lawrence Furnace

Also, U.S. 35 just west of Gallipolis and Point Pleasant is restricted in the eastbound lanes at the 160 ramp. Water is over the road near mile marker 3.

In West Virginia, there's a disabled vehicle on Interstate 64 in the eastbound lanes near the Scott Depot interchange. It's not interfering with traffic, but drivers need to be careful as they travel through this area.

In Kentucky, county 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ that there is high water in the places that normally flood.

Road crews urge drivers to remember that if water is covering the road: "Turn around and don't drown".

