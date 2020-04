Firefighters are on the scene of a two-vehicle fire that's not believed to be an accident.

The fire started around 4:45 a.m. Friday in front of an apartment building on the 6200 block of Gary Drive.

Firefighters say the fire started at the SUV and spread to the car beside it.

Police told WSAZ it's a case of arson.

Officers say no suspects, but they are looking for a silver Ford Focus.

