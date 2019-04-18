South Charleston City Council introduces ordinance for foster parents

The destruction the opioid epidemic left behind is apparent in so many ways, and many children suffer traumatic consequences.

There were more than 6,000 children in foster care in West Virginia as of June 2018, according to AdoptUSKids.

The placement process can happen quickly and without much preparation. Parents Eric and Emily Saidi had eight days to prepare for their first two children. The second time around, they had less than four hours to prepare.

"The really sad thing is a lot of the kids don't come with anything of their own, so you also have to buy clothes, and pajamas, and your basic necessities because they don't come with a toothbrush," Eric Saidi said.

Eric's wife had to quit her job after the second placement.

"They need to bond with you. You need to learn these kids," Saidi said. "I mean they've been through a traumatic situation and they're looking for stability."

The South Charleston City Council is trying to make that transition easier for city employees who choose to foster children. On Thursday, they introduced an ordinance that gives foster parents one paid day off as they go through the process.

Mayor Frank Mullens said parents often have to enroll their children in school and take them to the doctors within the first few days at home, so a paid day off is a great idea for city employees.

"It won't cost them their annual leave time it's something we want to reward them with for being part of the program," Mayor Mullens said.

Saidi said new parents could always use more than one day off, but the ordinance is a step in the right direction. "I'm starting to see, more and more in the community, that companies are starting to realize that this a huge benefit for foster families," he said.

Saidi said, along with paid days off for certain employers, there are numerous resources to help new foster parents. "If you're thinking about it, do it," he said.

City leaders came up with the idea because an employee has a family member going through the process. City council could give the final approval of the ordinance at their next meeting on May 2.