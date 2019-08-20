South Charleston church celebrates 100 years

One hundred years of worship and fellowship is being celebrated in South Charleston.

First Presbyterian Church, led by Pastor Sharon Gearing, spent the weekend honoring the church’s rich history.

Located in South Charleston, the church was originally known as "The Church in the Orchard." According to the church’s website, it was organized with 57 charter members.

Fast forward 100 years and current-day members spent the weekend celebrating those deep roots and preparing for the future.

A basketball game, special meals and an anniversary worship service coincided with South Charleston's Annual Summerfest to help create a meaningful and memorable weekend for everyone involved.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens also proclaimed Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, as First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston Day in the city to commemorate 100 years,

First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston is on 508 Second Ave. in South Charleston.

You can find out more by clicking here