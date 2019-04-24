South Charleston leaders step up work condemning problem houses

South Charleston city leaders have stepped up their work to attack the drug problem in their community. Officials have been on a roll condemning and boarding up problem houses, thanks to a city ordinance.

The ordinance was passed in 2017, but it has been utilized most in the last 30 days. If South Charleston police find people are selling or using drugs at a house in the city, homeowners get a letter, notifying them of a public nuisance for drug activity, from city officials. They will also get a letter if drug paraphernalia is found in the home.

South Charleston Sanitary Board General Manager Steve DeBarr said it is a two-strike rule. After two letters, everyone must move out of the home and the structure is boarded up.

DeBarr said the second letter has to be sent within one year of the first letter. While this process could take a long time, he said he has had situations where two letters were sent within one day.

The city has written 12 letters since January 2018. Half of those letters were written in the end of March and beginning of April 2019.

Six of those homes are currently vacant, and two are scheduled for demolition.

It's a spike residents are happy to hear about.

"I am grateful, you know, because it's protecting all the innocence, all the people that just want to live their life without any interruptions like that," resident Debbie Vaughan said.

DeBarr said numbers are increasing because people are starting to see the ordinance's benefits. "It has been tremendously quiet around here,"Vaughan said. "I feel safer."

DeBarr said he noticed this growing problem because he lives and works in the city. He noticed officers returned to a home multiple times, but no criminal charges were filed. The ordinance was an idea to attack the problem from another angle.

Once a home is condemned and boarded up, the owner can decide the next step. If a homeowner wants to find new tenants, they have to have an anti-crime and anti-drug provision added to their lease.

In September 2018, the city was also able to condemn four problem houses by traditional property code, because they were "thought" to be houses with frequent drug activity, but no police action occurred.