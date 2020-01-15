South Charleston man accused of fleeing while DUI

A man from South Charleston was arrested Wednesday for allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase while under the influence, eventually crashing into a house, Kanawha County court records show.

Shawn Kenneth Martin, 32, of South Charleston, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and fleeing while DUI.

The incident happened on the West Side of Charleston. According to the criminal complaint, deputies attempted to stop Martin in the area of state U.S. 21 and 7th Avenue. They spotted a white Pontiac sedan reported stolen near that location on the West Side.

According to the complaint, Martin led deputies on a chase in excess of 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. He turned up Garvin Avenue and crashed into a house at the corner of Washington Street West.

Investigators say Martin ran and was caught a short time later. He was taken to CAMC General for evaluation before being transferred to the South Central Regional Jail.

Deputies say Martin had methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin hidden on him. They say he had visible fresh injection sites on his left arm and several healed track marks. Deputies also say Martin admitted to using meth, heroin and marijuana daily.

Martin is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on $5,000 cash-only bond.

