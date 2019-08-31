South Charleston man on the run after allegedly kidnapping his two children

Investigators are searching for a South Charleston man they say kidnapped his kids from their mother's home.

According the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Michael Slater Jr., 27, unlawfully entered the home of his ex-wife through a window early Saturday morning, violating a protective order filed against him, and kidnapped his children, a 9-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.

Deputies located Slater's car in the Pratt area at of one of his relative's home. Both children were found safe and returned home to their mother. Slater was not found and remains at-large.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office have obtained warrants against Slater including violating a protective order, burglary and two counts of kidnapping.

Anyone with information on Slater's location is encouraged to notify the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.