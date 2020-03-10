South Charleston porch pirate caught on camera

Becky McCormick and her husband live in a duplex on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston. They say the biggest issue in the area is porch pirates.

"Its just getting more frequent and more irritating," McCormick said.

McCormick says both she and her sister, who lives in the other side of the duplex, have been hit by thieves in the past. One time they got away with some electronics, so McCormick installed video cameras after that.

"That was the most valuable and that was the last straw, and I got the cameras after that," McCormick said.

On Sunday, South Charleston Police say the camera was rolling when Joseph Wright walked up on the porch, allegedly grabbed two packages and took off.

"Even if it's worth five dollars or five hundred dollars, it's a pain," McCormick said.

The video was shared on social media, and South Charleston Police were able to quickly identify Wright.

"This time we got lucky. What we got stolen was not as valuable as other things because some things you just can't replace," said Becky's sister, Maggie Workman.