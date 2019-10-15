South Charleston road closed after child hit by vehicle

A section of the Kanawha Turnpike is closed after a child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say a child was hit on the roadway in South Charleston.

The Kanawha Turnpike is closed from Chestnut Street to Rock Lake Drive.

Medics are still on scene, along with the South Charleston Police and Fire departments. The extent of the child's injuries is unknown.

