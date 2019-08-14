South Charleston road closed due to water main break

A section of Kanawha Turnpike is closed due to a water main break Wednesday morning.

An emergency message from Metro 911 says Kanawha Turnpike is shut down from Chestnut Street to Chesapeake Street. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route if travelling in that area.

The South Charleston Fire Department and West Virginia American Water are on scene.

We have a reporter at the scene as well to keep you updated.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.