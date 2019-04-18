UPDATE | Contract awarded for Jefferson Road project in South Charleston

UPDATE 4/18/19 @ 3:55

A contract for the Jefferson Road project in South Charleston was awarded on Thursday.

Kokosing Construction Co. was the lowest bidder.

Mayor Frank Mullens said he is already in the process of setting up a meeting with the construction company to set dates for the project.

