South Point residents experience water overuse

When most of us turn on the tap, we're mindful of what we use to keep the bill down. On the other hand, South Point residents like Eric Fields, who pay a flat rate of $20 each month for water, do not share the same concerns.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin of South Point, Ohio, says overuse is an issue. On Monday alone, he says the town pumped nearly 850,000 gallons of water.

"You're not paying per gallon, so you kinda just don't think about it," Fields said.

"We can only store about 800,000 gallons. We are now pumping more than we can store," Gaskin said.

He said the absence of water meters in households serves as a main factor for this overuse.

“A village our size normally pumps about 6 million gallons a month for our 1,600 customers, or roughly 4,000 gallons a month per household. We are consistently pumping three times the national average,” Gaskin said.

Fields seems to think that this increase is mainly because of swimming pools.

“My pool holds like 8,000 gallons,” he said.

But even in the colder months, Gaskin still saw a major increase.

“In January, we pumped about 18,600,000 gallons,” he said.

Gaskin says the overuse is putting a lot of stress on the roughly 60-year-old water lines and that could spill into bigger problems, such as leaving households without water.

It's a running problem the mayor hopes people will help get under control before the system taps out.