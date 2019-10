Dr. Brian Morris was in Studio 3 to discuss the merits of mini dental implants.

Dr. Morris says he can stabilize loose fitting dentures with mini dental implants, and they are half the cost of traditional dental implants.

Southern Ohio Smiles is located in Jackson, Ohio.

You can call to make an appointment at (740) 577-3230.

Click here to Southern Ohio Smiles' website.