Southern Ohio health officials warn of intestinal parasite from infected farm animals

Health officials believe some people may be sick with an intestinal parasite contracted from infected cattle and other animals, the Portsmouth City Health Department said Wednesday.

It says “a number” of Scioto County and Lawrence County residents may have become ill in connection with animals brought to the Lucasville Trade Days event from April 27-28.

Health officials say Cryptosporidiosis, also known as Crypto, is a diarrheal disease caused by a single-celled parasite. It can be spread by humans, animals or contaminated food and water.

The most common symptom is watery diarrhea and abdominal cramping. Anyone who believes they may have been infected is asked to call regional epidemiologist Molly Davis at 740-354-8931.

According to health officials, Crypto is resistant to many common disinfectants. Hand sanitizer is not effective to avoid it. Washing hands with soap and water is the most effective way to keep the disease from spreading.

Symptoms usually happen a week after exposure. The infection tends to be more severe in pregnant women, young children and people with compromised immune systems.

Infected people can be contagious for several weeks after exposure.