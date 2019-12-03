Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd to appear in Pikeville, Ky.

Legendary Southern Rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd is heading to part of our region.

Perhaps best known for their rock anthem “Free Bird,” the band are scheduled to appear Friday, May, 8, 2020, at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky. They will be joined by country artist Travis Tritt.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, whose other hits include “Sweet Home Alabama,” will appear as part of its Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale this Friday on livenation.com. Click here for more information.

