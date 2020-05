SpaceX ready to launch NASA astronauts, back on home turf

A SpaceX rocket is ready to boost two NASA astronauts into orbit from Kennedy Space Center.

The launch Wednesday afternoon will be the first of Americans from the U.S. in nearly a decade. SpaceX would be the first private company to put astronauts in orbit.

Riding aboard the brand new SpaceX Dragon capsule for the historic flight will be veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, bound for the International Space Station.

Weather has been a concern because of the threat of rain and clouds.

Liftoff is set for 4:33 p.m. EDT in Florida.

You can watch the launch live on WSAZ.com on the live events page.