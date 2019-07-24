SpaceX to launch Nickelodeon slime, soccer ball into space

Updated: Wed 11:12 AM, Jul 24, 2019

(CNN) Scientists on the International Space Station will soon be playing with Nickelodeon slime.

Nickelodeon is sending slime into space on a SpaceX rocket as part of an experiment. (Source: International Space Station/CNN)

The children’s television network is launching a publicity campaign that includes a package of slime to be launched this week in a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Astronauts will take video of how slime moves in micro-gravity.
“We’re going to slime a couple of astronauts and put it through a couple demonstrations,” Andrew Machles, a spokesperson for Nickelodeon parent company Viacom, told CNN Business.

A total of 5,500 other experiments will also be delivered to the space station, including one with an Adidas soccer ball.

All the material will be used to develop a curriculum for young students.
The launch is set for Wednesday evening from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

