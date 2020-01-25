Spacewalking astronauts plug leak, finish fixing detector

Spacewalking astronauts have completed repairs to a cosmic ray detector outside the International Space Station.

NASA’s Andrew Morgan and Italy’s Luca Parmitano ventured out Saturday on their fourth and final spacewalk to fix the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer.

But they quickly discovered a leak in one of the coolant lines for the $2 billion spectrometer.

Parmitano tightened the fitting, but to no avail. The leak was still there.

He tightened everything a second time and the leak finally disappeared.

Barring further trouble, the almost 9-year-old spectrometer could resume its hunt for antimatter and dark matter next week.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.