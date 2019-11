You can support Our Lady of Fatima Parish School by going to their spaghetti dinner this weekend.

Principal Micah O'Connor was in Studio 3 to talk about their upcoming spaghetti dinner.

It's a culinary tradition that dates back to the 1960's.

Our Lady of Fatima Parish School is at 535 Norway Ave. in Huntington.

The event is Sunday, November 3 from noon-7 p.m.