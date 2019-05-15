Speaker: Bevin still lacks Kentucky House votes for his pension bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky House's speaker says the governor still lacks the votes in the Republican-led House to pass his pension-relief proposal in a potential special legislative session.

Speaker David Osborne told reporters Wednesday that some House members haven't reached a "comfort level" with the proposal offered by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

The speaker says discussions are continuing in an effort to line up the votes needed.

Bevin sent a letter to lawmakers last week urging them to "do the financially responsible thing" as he sought support for his struggling proposal.

Regional universities as well as county health departments, rape crisis centers and many other quasi-governmental agencies face ballooning pension costs on July 1 unless action is taken.