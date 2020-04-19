Special Metals shutdown for at least 2 weeks after employees test positive for COVID-19

A union representative with Special Metals says production at the plant has shut down for at least two weeks after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The representative tells WSAZ the decision was made out of health concerns after so many employees had close contact with two of the employees who had tested positive.

Those two employees were supervisors, the representative says.

Plant officials reportedly made the decision to shut down operations for the next two weeks, which is considered a significant shutdown. However, the union representative says for some employees it will be longer than two weeks because the plant will have to slowly reopen.

According to the representative, the shutdown impacts at least 550 employees, who will not be paid while the plant is closed. He tells WSAZ the employees have been told they would either have to file unemployment or use vacation time to get paid.

WSAZ has reached out to Specials Metals officials for comment, but we have not heard back yet.