Special bond election set for Cabell County Schools facility projects

The primary election in West Virginia just wrapped up, but later this summer voters in Cabell County will be heading back to the polls for a special election.

A school bond will be up for a vote, asking taxpayers in Cabell County for $87.5 million.

The bond would pay for a long list of projects, including three new school buildings for Meadows, Davis Creek, and Milton elementaries.

Renovations would be made at Nichols, Hite Saunders, the high schools, and the Cabell County Career Technology Center.

The bond includes no school consolidations.

"We need to get our schools up to date," school board member Mary Neely said at Thursday night's meeting.

The proposed bond would replace the current one, which has been in effect since 2006 and funded several new school buildings. That bond will be retired in early 2021.

"What we're asking the voters to do is to not vote on a new bond, but to only continue an existing tax to be able to fund the new facilities that we have coming up," Superintendent Ryan Saxe said during a news conference at the board office.

Saxe says the bond could help the recovery effort from the economic pain from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One of the benefits of asking voters to look at this bond at this time is to take full advantage of the low interest rates on the market right now, so we can get the best bang for our dollar," Saxe said.

This bond would be in effect 15 years, like the previous one.

Locations for the new elementary schools have not been determined yet.

Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, says new and updated schools make the area more attractive to new businesses.

Bond projects also include installing safe school entrances at Cabell Midland and Huntington.

The special election will be held Saturday, Aug. 22. Early voting will start Aug. 8.

If the bond passes, a Class II property owner would be paying about $6.30 a month or $75 a year on a home valued at $100,000.

A release from Cabell County Schools says with additional expenditures from local district funds and anticipated contributions from the West Virginia School Building Authority, it is estimated the total direct investment into the Cabell County economy could be about $107.2 million.

