Spencer Elementary School closed Monday after bats found in school

Spencer Elementary School will be closed Monday, August 26 after bats were found in the building last week.

Superintendent Richard D. Duncan tells WSAZ a contractor will be coming to the school Monday.

"We want to give them as much space as possible to work while protecting our students and staff as a precaution," said Duncan.

Duncan says it is unclear how long the process to remove the bat problem will take, or when classes will resume. They will have a better idea sometime Monday.

"We will resume classes only once we're confident preventative measures are in place to discourage bats from entering the building again and we've had a chance to re-clean the building," said Duncan.