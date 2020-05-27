Spirit Airlines to begin seasonal Myrtle Beach flights from Yeager Airport

Travelers who have been waiting patiently to get their toes in the sand, now have a date to look forward to.

Yeager Airport announced Wednesday that seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach through Spirit Airlines will resume on July 2.

The flights are currently scheduled to operate on Thursdays and Sundays through September 6.

Flights were scheduled to start in April but were pushed back due to COVID-19 and related travel restrictions.

“Myrtle Beach is a home away from home for many West Virginians,” said Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller. “We are excited that Spirit is ready to start this service at CRW.”

The Spirit Airlines Orlando International Airport (MCO) route will continue flying on Saturdays.

“We hope to see additional flights added back to the schedule once amusement parks and other popular attractions start opening up in Florida,” Keller added.

