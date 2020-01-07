Sports tourism to be a major focus in city of Charleston in 2020

Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin told members of City Council Monday night that she was to make sure the newly renovated Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center is used to its fullest potential.

As a part of her State of the City Address, Mayor Goodwin said that sports tourism will be a major focus in the months ahead.

"We know the return on investment that we're seeing in the region in sports tourism. We want a piece of that in the city of Charleston," she said.

The nearby Shawnee Sports Complex has seen thousands of soccer players, many from out of state, come through since its opening in May 2018 -- creating an economic impact for the entire region.

Mayor Goodwin announced the city would be purchasing sports courts and basketball hoops to make this possible.

"We're talking about courts and not just basketball courts. We're talking about the value of having sports courts that bring in volleyball competitions from all across the United States."

At the end of 2019, the city's first youth council was selected. Mayor Goodwin hopes to continue momentum of youth participation in city activities and ensuring the city provides them with safe places to live and play.

"We're going to be investing in our housing to make sure that we have safe, affordable housing," she said. "We're going to make sure the we get rid of more of those pothole filled roads by paving them. We're going to make sure that our park and recs centers are safe, that we have more places for kids to play."

Goodwin said a major accomplishment of 2019 was cutting the city's budget by $3 million and not increasing any fees or taxes.

The city's first homeless outreach coordinator, Kevin Johnson, was also hired in 2019. Johnson works in coordination with the Charleston Police Department and social service agencies to assist those experiencing homelessness.

Ahead in 2020, Mayor Goodwin says the city also plans to put in place a system that would allow residents to get updates on their requests to the city.

She also wants to purchase additional body cameras for the Charleston Police Department.

