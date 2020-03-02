Spring Break Camps at The Clay Center

Beat the spring break brain drain by attending a Clay Center Spring Break Camp!

Discover what it takes to blast off in to space during the Astronaut Training Camp, or explore engineering in the Extraordinary Engineering Camp where students will learn circuitry, 3D printing and more!

Astronaut Training Camp: Mission Mars is for kids 6-8 years old.

Extraordinary Engineering: Imagine The Future is for ages 9-13.

The spring break camps are March 9-13 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Clay Center also provides wrap care from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Camp registration open now with limited space available.