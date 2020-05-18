Spring Tornado Watch west

As you view WSAZ TV this Monday evening, you will be seeing a scroll across the screen for a Tornado Watch as issued by the National Weather Service. In this case, the risk is in the far western part of the viewing area and even there the threat would be relegated to a slight risk of a funnel cloud that could briefly touch down.

The watch encompasses the Scioto Valley of Ohio and adjacent Northern Kentucky and the region along and west of the Licking River Valley, which runs from Salyersville to Vanceburg Kentucky..

For sensible weather tonight starts a long period of occasional showers with a brief downpour. Chances are good the next totally dry day will not occur until the Memorial Day weekend ahead.

Given the 1”-2” of rain that is likely to fall over the next few days, a Flood Watch has been issued for areas in our 3 states along and west of the Ohio River.

So keep an umbrella handy and plan on not watering your garden this week as Mother Nature supplies the moisture for your landscape.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

