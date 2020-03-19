Spring alert for Thursday and Friday

Last day of winter hits 75 degrees



Tree pollens respond with a flurry



More of same for spring’s debut (Thursday at 11:49 p.m.)

Late Wednesday evening, run-of-the-mill spring showers were passing with little fanfare. Even the early evening flare-up downpours in Ohio proved to have more bark than bite with nary a rumble of thunder and the brief heavier showers lasting but a few minutes.

Watch for areas of fog pre-dawn as those showers depart.

Ahead for Thursday and Friday we will emerge in a hazy, semi-tropical clime characterized by a spring sky (mixed sun and towering clouds), a gusty south breeze and enough May-like humidity to sponsor a brief thundershower. Still the vast majority of the day will be good for outdoor landscaping and construction.

Meanwhile the sudden influx flux of humidity will spur our trees to speed up their pollenating cycle. This means a rise to high levels of tree pollen with the elm, juniper and cedar trees.

During the current flu season and in light of the coronavirus epidemic it is important that hay fever sufferers not confuse their allergies (itchy eyes, runny nose with clear stream, scratchy throats) with flu or coronavirus symptoms (chills, fever, diarrhea, lung function seemingly racing along etc).

Friday’s warmth and thunder risk will give way to a colder and drier environment this weekend. So the rising barometer that accompanies the colder air will be the driving force behind a flaring up of aches and pains from arthritis and rheumatism.

